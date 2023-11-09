Galaxy Fit 3 leak shows off a larger, smartwatch-like display

Samsung is bringing back the Fit series with the Fit 3, and recent images show off a new design and bigger, more informative display.

Samsung hasn’t released a Fit device since the Fit 2 in 2020, which feels like quite a while. The Fit 2 flew somewhat under the radar among other fitness trackers like the Fitbit Charge 4 and Versa 3. Even still, Google has proven that the market remains of interest to users with full-fledged wearables like the Galaxy Watch 6 and Pixel Watch 2 available.

New images of the Samsung Fit 3 have surfaced online, and they show off quite a bit (via WindowsReport). The first thing to notice is the Fit 3’s display size. The Fit 2 had a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, and the panel on the Fit 3 is definitely bigger. The panel is also likely AMOLED.

The images show off a new watchface, though we’re not sure what OS is being used on the Fit 3. It’s possible Samsung could incorporate Wear OS, though it’s more likely that the company will stick to a stripped-down fitness tracker software, like its previous rtOS.

The display chassis itself goes beyond the edges of the watch band, which doesn’t look very thin, leading us to believe the Samsung Fit 3 will be a substantial fitness tracker in size alone, though it won’t quite reach the same footprint as a Galaxy Watch or Fitbit Sense.

The underside shows a sensor array that will likely house a heart rate sensor and possibly a temperature sensor since we know Samsung can utilize that tech. Beyond that, it’s hard to tell what is happening inside the device other than the rear panel of the Fit 3.

On the inner part of the watch band, there are a couple of small slits running parallel to the top of Samsung’s Fit 3. It’s possible those could be buttons similar to what Samsung included with the Watch 6 to release the springs more easily. Alternatively, they could be relief for sweat and air to circulate through during activity.

More details about the fitness tracker revival are sure to crop up soon. The leaked photos did not come with any information as to when Samsung will announce the Fit 3, though it’s possible they could be unveiled during the company’s upcoming Galaxy S24 launch event sometime in January.