Humane fully details $699 ‘Ai Pin’ and what it can do [Gallery]

After years of teasing, Humane today fully unveiled its Ai Pin, a wearable camera with laser projector, for $699 and a $24 per month subscription to access cellular connectivity and other services.

The Ai Pin features a 13MP ultra wide camera with 120° FOV (f/2.4 aperture) and a 3D depth sensor. Other sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and GPS.

It’s powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chip at 2.1 GHz with “accelerated on-device AI for enhanced performance,” 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Connectivity includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and LTE (via eSIM).

The Ai Pin has an internal battery that can be extended by a “Battery Booster” that magnetically connects. You can place everything in a battery charger that has a clear lid and looks like the Pixel Buds case. Accessories include various clips and latches.

A “Laser Ink Display” will project a green user interface (with a 720p resolution) on the palm. You navigate with various gestures like tilting and rotating your hand to select, while you bring your thumb and forefinger together to basically tap.

Besides that display, there are two indicator lights. A “Beacon” on the frame tells you when there’s an incoming call, message, or other notifications, while the “Trust Light” is meant to indicate whether the microphone or camera is active.

Notably, there is no wake word and you activate everything by tapping and holding on a touchpad that also accepts double taps and swipes (volume, next/last song, etc.). You can also use two fingers to take a photo or start translation.

Humane says the Ai Pin doesn’t have apps, but rather AI experiences. It named OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Slack, and Tidal as offering services.

In terms of what you can actually do with the Ai Pin, a “catch me up” command will summarize your messages and calls. An “Ai DJ” is touted as providing a “soundtrack for your life” with an on-board “personic speaker” and the ability to pair Bluetooth headphones. This requires a Tidal subscription.

Health is another big tentpole with the ability to bring up a food item to the camera and ask about nutritional facts, like sugar content: “Tell your Ai about what your activity and nutrition goals are, and it will keep tabs on your progress, helping you understand the energy you’re taking in and the energy you’re putting out.”

On the messaging front, with Ai Pin owners getting a phone number and cell service from T-Mobile, Humane is using its AI to craft “messages that sound like you.” For example, you can tell the Pin to: “Tell Paul from work I just finished the hike, the view is incredible and thanks for the great suggestion.”

That command will result in:

Hi Paul, hope you’re doing well. Your hike suggestion was great. Just got to the top and the view is incredible.

Then there’s a translator that detects what language is being spoken and “translates your words into the local dialect.”

The camera is the last tentpole using a two finger double tap gesture. Images appear on a Humane.Center website that also shows any notes you’ve taken. There is also where you do initial set-up.

Orders for the Ai Pin start November 16 for $699 with the $24 per month subscription, which is required. It’s available in three colors: Eclipse Equinox, and Lunar. According to Wired, orders “start shipping in early 2024.”

You must purchase a monthly subscription in order to use Ai Pin. The Humane Subscription pays for your cloud data storage, access to Ai services, and a domestic cellular plan with talk, text, and data. We’ll provide more details and guide you through the setup process before your Ai Pin ships.

