OnePlus Watch 2 renders boast a larger AMOLED screen with Snapdragon SoC

OnePlus is gearing up for another watch release with the Watch 2, the company’s second entry into the smartwatch space. The newest leaks show off OnePlus Watch 2 renders with key specifications, like a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset.

The OnePlus Watch originally debuted in 2021 and didn’t do well off the shelves. The main redeeming factor was the AMOLED display, which displayed lackluster software that rendered the watch as a fitness tracker more than a “smartwatch.”

This year, it looks like OnePlus is trying to turn things around. New OnePlus Watch 2 leaks have surfaced online showcasing high-res device renders alongside internal specifications (via MySmartPrice). The first component is the display, which comes in at 1.49-inches and is powered by an AMOLED panel.

The chassis of the watch takes on a very similar look to the Galaxy Watch series, with the band connectors being the most familiar aspect. The Watch 2 also has a similar thickness to Samsung’s wearable series. The side holds an odd protrusion with buttons on the top and bottom. If we had to guess, that bar would hold a capacitive sensor to mimic a static crown, where you can slide your finger up and down to scroll or navigate the OnePlus Watch 2.

According to the source, the Watch 2 has two simple band options: white and black. Internally, a Spandragon W5 Gen 1 chip will be present to power the watch and its AMOLED display. That SoC is also present in the Huawei Watch 4 Pro for comparison. The watch will likely also continue to use the same RTOS and not Wear OS in any fashion.

Launch timing is unknown at this time. These OnePlus Watch 2 leaked renders were based on actual prototype imagery, which would suggest OnePlus isn’t quite ready to launch the Watch 2 just yet.