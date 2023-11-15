Google News removing magazines, including the ones you paid for, in December

A lesser known feature of the Google News app (and the website) is its ability to show digital copies of magazines, but the company is set to remove this option in a month’s time.

Announced on a support page, Google has confirmed that its News app and news.google.com will remove support for paid magazines next month. The removal not only applies to new subscriptions/purchases, but also to existing libraries of magazines. That means that users who have paid for magazines to use them in the Google News app will be cut off pretty soon.

You can access your library of magazines on News here.

While that’s pretty aggressive, Google isn’t fully stripping paid content away from users. Ahead of the December 18 shutdown, users will be able to export copies of paid magazines. Magazines that cannot be exported due to interactive elements will be eligible for a refund.

Google explains:

Support for magazine content in Google News is being discontinued beginning on December 18, 2023, which means if you previously purchased or subscribed to magazines, access from Google News apps or news.google.com to your library of magazines will be removed. To continue to access previously purchased magazine content, we are providing the opportunity to export and save each purchased issue. In some cases, purchased magazines contain interactive elements that cannot be downloaded and saved for future access, and we are offering a refund for this content.

The company further adds that affected users will receive an email titled “An update to Google News magazine support” which will contain instructions on how to download copies of magazines they’ve paid for. However, the cutoff for downloads and/or refunds is also December 18, 2023, which means the clock is ticking.

If you’ve built up a library of magazines on Google News, drop a comment below and let us know how this affects you, and how the download/refund process goes.

More on Google: