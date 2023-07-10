Google News offering free 4-month New York Times trial

Google News is letting users “Try a New York Times News subscription. 4 months, for free” if they sign-up using “Subscribe with Google.”

Subscribe with Google simplifies sign-ups with automatic log-ins. This 4-month trial is for the “News” (versus “All Access”) tier. You get:

Read, watch, and listen on nytimes.com or in The New York Times app.

Sign up for subscriber-only newsletters.

Listen to exclusive audio in the New York Times Audio app.

Share 10 gift articles every month.

Enjoy a 15% discount in The New York Times Store.

After that, it’s $3.99 per month (introductory) for one year and then $16.99/mo as part of the standard rate.

When you subscribe to The New York Times via Google, payment for your subscription will be automatically charged to your Google Play account.

The email announcing this offer was not widely sent out, but the link — nytimes.com/subscription/swg-trial — is not customized.

Elsewhere, Google and The New York Times Company in February “announced an expansion of their collaboration with a multi-year commercial agreement.” It sees Google pay $100 million over three years in return for featuring NYT content across its various platforms.

