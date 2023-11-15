Google’s new Titan Security Keys let you store passkeys

Google has been selling its own line of Titan Security Keys for several years now, and new USB-C and USB-A models with NFC today let you store passkeys.

Previously, Titan Security Keys served as a second authentication factor when signing in after entering your email and password. This new FIDO2 model can also store passkeys, so logging in involves just typing the username, plugging in that key, and entering its PIN code (which you can set using Chrome) in lieu of a password.

Additionally, this new Titan key works with all FIDO-enabled (third-party) services. It can also save credentials for up to 250 accounts compared to how the current FIDO1 keys just store around 25.

To save your Google Account credentials to this new Titan Security Key, go to the Passkeys page and select “Use another device” as part of the “Create a passkey” flow.

There is Google-engineered firmware on the secure element chip to verify the key’s integrity. Feitian is once again the manufacturer and receives a “fully provisioned, immutable secure element with Google firmware” to mount inside the security key hardware. Google previously partnered with Yubico to make past Security Keys.

These new Titan Security Keys once again come in at $30 for the USB-A/NFC model and $35 for USB-C/NFC. They are available from the Google Store in the US, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

Meanwhile, Google is working with industry partners (Access Now, Defending Digital Campaigns, Freedom House, the International Foundation of Electoral Systems, Internews, and PUBLIC) to give out 100,000 security keys to high-risk users in 2024.