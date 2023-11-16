[Update: Fixed] The Fitbit app is down again, not syncing devices

The Fitbit app is currently undergoing an outage that is breaking device sync and leaving users unable to load data.

Update 11/16: Fitbit has fixed the outage, about 45 minutes after acknowledging it on Twitter/X.

If you’re trying to use the Fitbit app this morning to check on data from a Pixel Watch 2, Fitbit Charge 6, or any other devices, you’re going to be out of luck. A widespread outage has taken the app down on November 16, 2023, starting around 11 a.m. ET.

The outage leaves the app unable to show any up-to-date data and may not show anything at all if you’ve not manually synced your device in the past few hours. We’re seeing the outage affect multiple accounts on both the East and West coasts of the US, and it’s being widely reported on DownDetector.

Fitbit has, so far, not acknowledged the outage.

This comes barely a month after the last Fitbit app outage, which had nearly identical symptoms.

Updating…

Thanks, Michael!