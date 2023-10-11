 Skip to main content

Fitbit is down with app missing data and devices

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 11 2023 - 5:22 pm PT
Fitbit has been down for the past few hours. The issue started on Wednesday afternoon (PT), with the app not showing any stats. In lieu of metrics, you just get blank space. 

Meanwhile, the device page says “you don’t have any connections yet.” Those that just received the Pixel Watch 2 can’t connect their wearable to Fitbit, while Charge 6 owners are entirely out of luck since that process is entirely handled in the app.

Your devices should continue to track stats and will sync them over once the backend is restored.

Fitbit support acknowledged the issue at 5:01 p.m. PT: “We’re aware that some customers are experiencing issues with the Fitbit app and we are currently investigating. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, thank you for your patience!”

This appears to be a widespread issue.

Updating…

