Jackbox Games returns to Google TV & Android TV with Party Pack 10

One of the best party games is back on Google TV and Android TV, as Jackbox Party Pack 10 has quietly debuted on the platform.

Jackbox Party Pack 10 is the latest in the lineup of wacky, super fun party games from Jackbox Games. The series has brought tons of instant classics in Fibbage, Quiplash, and more, with the gameplay being perfect for in-person parties as players are able to connect to the game using their smartphone.

Available on most consoles, Jackbox Party Pack 10 includes five games including:

Fixy Text

Tee K.O. 2

DodoReMi

TimeJinx

Hypnotorious

But the game has also been made available to Google TV and Android TV devices via the Play Store. The game is available for $34.99 and is the first new Jackbox release on the platform since Party Pack 7 back in 2020. The new release marks the eighth Jackbox release on Android TV OS, and it’s certainly a welcome addition.

As a point of context, Jackbox Games hasn’t been mentioning support for Android TV OS for a while now, with the company’s official website and press releases stripping all mention of these releases for quite a while now. But these are indeed official releases.

Update: Jackbox Games CTO Evan Jacover explains that changes by Google required heavy modifications to how Jackbox packs come to Android TV OS, and that Jackbox Party Pack 8 and 9 will be coming soon.

Google changed the requirements in a way that necessitated us to rewrite our whole build process. We’ve done that and have released Party Pack 10 on Google TV. We will eventually go back and bring Party Pack 8 and 9 over to the new system as well.

Notably, Jackbox offered several of its games on Google Stadia, but since the platform’s closure, there’s been no way to play new Jackbox titles on Google TV and Android TV since the games aren’t supported on GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna still lacks an app for Android TV OS.

You can download Jackbox Party Pack 10 on the Play Store, and we’ve listed out the other releases below as well.