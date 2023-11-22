Best Buy trade-in offers for Pixel 8 are worse during Black Friday, but it’s still $200 off

Best Buy is currently offering $200 off of the Pixel 8 series during its big Black Friday sale, but the accompanying trade-in estimates are at an all-time low.

Since the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro left the pre-order period, trade-in values have been slowly dropping to a point where it isn’t exactly worth giving up your old device for a small sum back. During that period, trading in a last-generation Pixel would net you upwards or around $420 if you traded in a Pixel 7 Pro. Still, that doesn’t even get you half of the phone’s value back, and with raised prices on this year’s lineup of Pixel phones, that wasn’t exactly encouraging to see.

Even at that low starting point, the last month or so has shown a steady decrease in value, with the worst values we’re currently seeing from Best Buy during its Black Friday deal.

Still, that comes after a base Black Friday discount of $200 for the Pixel 8 Pro, which brings it down to $799. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is $150 off at $549. Beyond that, trading in a Pixel 7 Pro 128GB will get you around $250.

Trade-in device Best Buy (11/16) Best Buy (10/17) Pixel 7 Pro $250 $300 Pixel 7 $165 $200 Pixel 6 Pro $140 $155 Pixel 6 $110 $115 Pixel 6a $100 $100 Pixel 5 $65 $65 Galaxy S23 Ultra $435 $450 Galaxy S23 $255 $260 Galaxy S22 Ultra $255 $255 Galaxy S22 $150 $155 iPhone 14 Pro Max $750 $650 iPhone 13 Pro Max $590 $580

For certain devices like the Pixel 6a, values haven’t changed at all, and by contrast, iPhone values have gone up. However, the majority of device values on the list above and throughout Best Buy’s trade-in catalog have diminished by as much as $50.

Strictly speaking of deals, $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro and $150 off the Pixel 8 is a good set of discounts. Google is also offering a similar discount for the Pixel 8 series. Best Buy will be running this promotion through November 27.