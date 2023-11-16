 Skip to main content

Google Store pairs $200 off Pixel 8 Pro with boosted Black Friday trade-ins

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 16 2023 - 3:30 am PT
Google’s Black Friday deals are kicking off a full week before Thanksgiving this year, and of note is a $200 discount on the Pixel 8 Pro that’s paired with slightly higher trade-ins. 

The US Google Store is taking $200 off the 128GB (now $799), 256GB ($859), and 512GB ($979) Pixel 8 Pro. That discount is also available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Until November 27 (at 11:59 p.m. PT), Google is also offering boosted trade-ins towards a Pixel 8 Pro. The current values don’t surpass those from the initial October pre-order, but are higher than the post-launch period. It ends up being bigger when you factor the $200 discount.

Pixel 8 (10/4)Pixel 8 Pro (10/4)8 & 8 Pro (10/17)8 & 8 Pro (11/16)
Pixel 7 Pro$385$420$274$315
Pixel 7$325$325$200$280
Pixel 6a$300$300$105$220
Pixel 6 Pro$385$400$150$280
Pixel 6$325$325$115$250
Pixel 5$300$300$80$230
Pixel 4a$200$200$48$150
Pixel 4 XL$260$260$63$200
Pixel 4$250$250$45$180
Pixel 3$200$200$30$150
Lowest storage option

These Black Friday/Cyber Monday trade-in values are the same for the Pixel 8, which is $549 (128GB) and $609 (256GB) after $150 off. That discount can also be found at Amazon and Best Buy.

Buy Pixel 8 Pro (Unlocked, Verizon or AT&T devices) and get up to $750 back with eligible trade-in.

Meanwhile, Google is once again offering $750 if you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max. You start the trade-in process from the order page.

