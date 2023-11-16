Google Store pairs $200 off Pixel 8 Pro with boosted Black Friday trade-ins

Google’s Black Friday deals are kicking off a full week before Thanksgiving this year, and of note is a $200 discount on the Pixel 8 Pro that’s paired with slightly higher trade-ins.

The US Google Store is taking $200 off the 128GB (now $799), 256GB ($859), and 512GB ($979) Pixel 8 Pro. That discount is also available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Until November 27 (at 11:59 p.m. PT), Google is also offering boosted trade-ins towards a Pixel 8 Pro. The current values don’t surpass those from the initial October pre-order, but are higher than the post-launch period. It ends up being bigger when you factor the $200 discount.

Pixel 8 (10/4) Pixel 8 Pro (10/4) 8 & 8 Pro (10/17) 8 & 8 Pro (11/16) Pixel 7 Pro $385 $420 $274 $315 Pixel 7 $325 $325 $200 $280 Pixel 6a $300 $300 $105 $220 Pixel 6 Pro $385 $400 $150 $280 Pixel 6 $325 $325 $115 $250 Pixel 5 $300 $300 $80 $230 Pixel 4a $200 $200 $48 $150 Pixel 4 XL $260 $260 $63 $200 Pixel 4 $250 $250 $45 $180 Pixel 3 $200 $200 $30 $150 Lowest storage option

These Black Friday/Cyber Monday trade-in values are the same for the Pixel 8, which is $549 (128GB) and $609 (256GB) after $150 off. That discount can also be found at Amazon and Best Buy.

Buy Pixel 8 Pro (Unlocked, Verizon or AT&T devices) and get up to $750 back with eligible trade-in.

Meanwhile, Google is once again offering $750 if you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max. You start the trade-in process from the order page.

