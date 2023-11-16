Google Store pairs $200 off Pixel 8 Pro with boosted Black Friday trade-ins

Google’s Black Friday deals are kicking off a full week before Thanksgiving this year, and of note is a $200 discount on the Pixel 8 Pro that’s paired with slightly higher trade-ins.
The US Google Store is taking $200 off the 128GB (now $799), 256GB ($859), and 512GB ($979) Pixel 8 Pro. That discount is also available at Amazon and Best Buy.
Until November 27 (at 11:59 p.m. PT), Google is also offering boosted trade-ins towards a Pixel 8 Pro. The current values don’t surpass those from the initial October pre-order, but are higher than the post-launch period. It ends up being bigger when you factor the $200 discount.
|Pixel 8 (10/4)
|Pixel 8 Pro (10/4)
|8 & 8 Pro (10/17)
|8 & 8 Pro (11/16)
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$385
|$420
|$274
|$315
|Pixel 7
|$325
|$325
|$200
|$280
|Pixel 6a
|$300
|$300
|$105
|$220
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$385
|$400
|$150
|$280
|Pixel 6
|$325
|$325
|$115
|$250
|Pixel 5
|$300
|$300
|$80
|$230
|Pixel 4a
|$200
|$200
|$48
|$150
|Pixel 4 XL
|$260
|$260
|$63
|$200
|Pixel 4
|$250
|$250
|$45
|$180
|Pixel 3
|$200
|$200
|$30
|$150
These Black Friday/Cyber Monday trade-in values are the same for the Pixel 8, which is $549 (128GB) and $609 (256GB) after $150 off. That discount can also be found at Amazon and Best Buy.
Buy Pixel 8 Pro (Unlocked, Verizon or AT&T devices) and get up to $750 back with eligible trade-in.
Meanwhile, Google is once again offering $750 if you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max. You start the trade-in process from the order page.
More on Pixel 8 Pro:
- Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 [Gallery]
- The old Nest app isn’t sending notifications to some Pixel 8 owners
- Pixel 8 gets Adobe RAW support for Lightroom and Photoshop
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments