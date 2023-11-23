 Skip to main content

Alleged Google Pixel 8a wallpapers leak [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 23 2023 - 8:29 am PT
We’ve already seen the Google Pixel 8a – shockingly early in fact – and now a new leak is allegedly offering a look at the wallpapers Google will use on the upcoming budget device.

The Pixel 8a first showed up in September, ahead of the launch of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The hands-on images showed a new hardware design as well as the display with its very rounded corners. Further CAD-based renders revealed a 6.1-inch display.

Now, SmartPrix is sharing alleged wallpapers for the Pixel 8a that follow up on the stone/gem designs from the rest of the Pixel 8 series. The “Minerals” collection already includes a few variations with colors to match the Pixel 8 series’ colors, and new additions for the Pixel 8a imply there could be a few other options.

“Titanite” is a vibrant emerald green while “Barite” has a light blue color. The blue option would clearly be headed to the blue Pixel 8a we saw leaked a couple of months ago, and carries the codename “Sky.” That blue color on Pixel 8 Pro, though, is called “Bay.” Meanwhile, the green option carries the codename “emerald.”

“Hematite” meanwhile is a black color option, likely destined for the Obsidian color variant. And, finally, there’s also a “porcelain” option that doesn’t have a specific mineral name attached. It’s also mentioned that a new addition to Antti Kalevi’s “Motif” collection could be coming.

As for when the Pixel 8a could arrive, the most likely timing is late Spring, probably around May. But we’ll have to wait and see, as we’re getting leaks way ahead of expectations.

