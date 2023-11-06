 Skip to main content

First Pixel 8 and 8 Pro update starts rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 6 2023 - 10:56 am PT
4 Comments

With the Android 14 November security patch, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are getting their first post-launch update with a handful of fixes.

As of today, just the global builds are available. This update fixes the Android 14 storage access issue for the Pixel 6 to 8 Pro, which includes the Fold and Tablet. Meanwhile, there’s a Pixel 7 Pro fix for green flashes when turning off the display, while the Pixel 8 series gets a fix for “screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise.”

All devices benefit from fixes for NFC stability, desktop (homescreen?) icons disappearing after unlock, and misaligned wallpapers.

  • Pixel 4a (5G):    UP1A.231105.001
  • Pixel 5:                UP1A.231105.001
  • Pixel 5a (5G):    UP1A.231105.001
  • Pixel 6:                UP1A.231105.003
  • Pixel 6 Pro:        UP1A.231105.003
  • Pixel 6a:              UP1A.231105.003
  • Pixel 7:                UP1A.231105.003
  • Pixel 7 Pro:        UP1A.231105.003
  • Pixel 7a:              UP1A.231105.003
  • Pixel Tablet:       UP1A.231105.003
  • Pixel Fold:           UP1A.231105.003
  • Pixel 8:                UD1A.231105.004
  • Pixel 8 Pro:        UD1A.231105.004

Expect more fixes and changes with Android 14 QPR1 next month, which is currently in beta.

Update: Use the following device key to interpret the Android 14 November changelog. Entries without brackets apply to all phones.

*[1] Pixel 7 Pro

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Display & Graphics

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions *[1]

NFC

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions

System

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop *[3]

User Interface

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera

Touch

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise *[2]
