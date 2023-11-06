First Pixel 8 and 8 Pro update starts rolling out

With the Android 14 November security patch, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are getting their first post-launch update with a handful of fixes.

As of today, just the global builds are available. This update fixes the Android 14 storage access issue for the Pixel 6 to 8 Pro, which includes the Fold and Tablet. Meanwhile, there’s a Pixel 7 Pro fix for green flashes when turning off the display, while the Pixel 8 series gets a fix for “screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise.”

All devices benefit from fixes for NFC stability, desktop (homescreen?) icons disappearing after unlock, and misaligned wallpapers.

Pixel 4a (5G): UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 5: UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 5a (5G): UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 6: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 6 Pro: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 6a: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7 Pro: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7a: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel Tablet: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel Fold: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 8: UD1A.231105.004

Pixel 8 Pro: UD1A.231105.004

Expect more fixes and changes with Android 14 QPR1 next month, which is currently in beta.

Update: Use the following device key to interpret the Android 14 November changelog. Entries without brackets apply to all phones.

*[1] Pixel 7 Pro

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions *[1]

NFC

Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions

System

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed

Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop *[3]

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera

Touch

Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise *[2]