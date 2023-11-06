First Pixel 8 and 8 Pro update starts rolling out

With the Android 14 November security patch, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are getting their first post-launch update with a handful of fixes.
As of today, just the global builds are available. This update fixes the Android 14 storage access issue for the Pixel 6 to 8 Pro, which includes the Fold and Tablet. Meanwhile, there’s a Pixel 7 Pro fix for green flashes when turning off the display, while the Pixel 8 series gets a fix for “screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise.”
All devices benefit from fixes for NFC stability, desktop (homescreen?) icons disappearing after unlock, and misaligned wallpapers.
- Pixel 4a (5G): UP1A.231105.001
- Pixel 5: UP1A.231105.001
- Pixel 5a (5G): UP1A.231105.001
- Pixel 6: UP1A.231105.003
- Pixel 6 Pro: UP1A.231105.003
- Pixel 6a: UP1A.231105.003
- Pixel 7: UP1A.231105.003
- Pixel 7 Pro: UP1A.231105.003
- Pixel 7a: UP1A.231105.003
- Pixel Tablet: UP1A.231105.003
- Pixel Fold: UP1A.231105.003
- Pixel 8: UD1A.231105.004
- Pixel 8 Pro: UD1A.231105.004
Expect more fixes and changes with Android 14 QPR1 next month, which is currently in beta.
Update: Use the following device key to interpret the Android 14 November changelog. Entries without brackets apply to all phones.
*[1] Pixel 7 Pro
*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions *[1]
NFC
- Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions
System
- Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed
- Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop *[3]
User Interface
- Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera
Touch
- Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise *[2]
