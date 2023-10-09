Google Pixel 8a renders leak with slight size changes, same 6.1-inch display [Gallery]

After showing up unexpectedly a couple of weeks ago, new renders of the Google Pixel 8a help clear up the size of the device and more.

@OnLeaks and SmartPrix have posted renders of the Google Pixel 8a, which appear to be based on CAD files of the device. These files are generally quite reliable for details such as the dimensions and overall design but occasionally muddy up some minor details.

In the renders, we can once again see the new rounded design of the Pixel 8a, which is a drastic departure from the boxier Pixel 7a but also more in line with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that Google launched last week. The camera module looks rather similar, and the size of the device is also not too far off.

Apparently, Pixel 8a will measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm in size. That’s a little taller, narrower, and thinner compared to the Pixel 7a, which measures 152 x 72.9 x 9mm, according to Google. The display remains the same, though, at 6.1 inches; however, it’s possible it will feel a little smaller, thanks to the more aggressively rounded corners.

Pixel 7a launched in May 2023, which means we expect Pixel 8a to launch around Google I/O in 2024. However, the Pixel A-Series has had a pretty inconsistent release schedule, so basically, any time in the next several months is possible.

