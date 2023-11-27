Google Store Black Friday 2023: $799 Pixel 8 Pro, $1,399 Fold ends today

The US Google Store will kick off its Black Friday 2023 discounts this Thursday (or a full week before Thanksgiving), with Pixel 8 and Fold discounts being the highlight.

Update 11/27: Deals on Pixel phones (7a, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro), the first-gen Pixel Watch, bands, Buds, Stand, cases, and other related accessories end today.

You have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. PT to shop the discounted Nest smart home offers. Notably, the Pixel Tablet is part of this second wave of deals.

Update 11/20: Over the weekend, the US Google Store added the current Fitbit lineup, including its newest tracker:

$60 off Fitbit Charge 6: $99.95 — Amazon — Best Buy

$50 off Fitbit Sense 2: $199.95 — Amazon — Best Buy

$50 off Fitbit Versa 4: $149.95 — Amazon — Best Buy

$30 off Fitbit Inspire 3: $69.95 — Amazon — Best Buy

$20 off Fitbit Luxe: $79.95 — Amazon — Best Buy

Update 11/16: The Google Store Black’s Black Friday 2023 deals are now live and will be available until November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT (Cyber Monday).

Don’t miss out on some of the best deals of the year. Google

Original 11/13: Google is discounting the Pixel Fold by $400 to $1,399 for the 256GB model. This is the first major discount for the foldable, which was announced in May and then launched a month later.

Next up is $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro to start at $799, while the Pixel 8 is $549 after $150 off. Compared to last year, the discount on both phones is $50 more.

The Pixel 7a is down to $374 after $125 off, and the Pixel Tablet is $100 off to $399.

On the wearable front, you can get the original Pixel Watch for $199.99 after an $80 discount, while the Pixel Buds Pro is $80 off at $119.99. (Pixel Buds A-Series is down to $59 after a $40 discount.)

Other deals on Nest smart home products include:

$12 off Chromecast with Google TV: $37.99

$50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99

$120 off Nest Wifi Pro: $279.99

We have the start date — November 16 — but we don’t yet know when these Google Store Black Friday deals will end. They will presumably run until Cyber Monday for quite an extended sale.