Realme has shipped 200 million smartphones in five years

Realme, one of the brands underneath BBK Electronics, has passed the milestone of shipping over 200 million smartphones in its mere five-year history.

As reported by Reuters, BBK-owned brand Realme has surpassed 200 million smartphones shipped since the brand’s first release, the Realme One, in May of 2018.

In the time since, the brand has operated alongside Oppo, OnePlus, and other BBK brands to become a major player in the Android space thanks in large part to its popularity in the budget segment in countries such as India and China. By 2020, Realme had a strong spot in the top 10 global smartphone brands alongside Oppo and Vivo.

According to Counterpoint Research, Realme is the fifth-fastest brand to reach 200 million devices sold, with only Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Huawei being faster to that milestone. It also puts Realme in esteemed company, as only 14 companies in total have shipped over 200 million devices.

Alongside the announcement, Realme’s CMO Xu Qi teased a focus on premium hardware with the upcoming Realme GT 5 Pro set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a new Sony Lytia camera sensor.

More on Android: