Link to Windows on PC now compatible with OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones

Link to Windows has been a useful tool for certain Android users that enables them to connect PCs and Windows laptops to their mobile Android devices. Now, Link to Windows is expanding to OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones.

Link to Windows is available on Windows 11, which brought a more significant emphasis on Android accessibility. When set up, it connects your Android phone and pulls information from it so you have the experience of a unified device. Incoming messages, access to photos, and even the ability to make and take calls are available through the tool. It essentially breaks down that barrier between Windows and Android, which is beneficial.

Now, the list of compatible devices is expanding to a few new OEMs. OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones can now utilize Microsoft’s Link to Windows function (via WindowsLatest). This comes as the company details that the device feature is moving beyond the exclusivity Samsung saw.

Microsoft’s Link to Windows feature isn’t exactly new, with the first device compatibility back in 2019 with the Galaxy Note 10. It requires an on-device app to work, but the setup essentially stops there. Microsoft’s Phone Link app for Windows is available for free on the Google Play Store and is easy to set up, though devices from brands like OnePlus and Oppo weren’t able to take full advantage. Once working, you’ll see notifications and vital phone info right from Windows 11 without unlocking your device.

The Link to Windows compatibility list now includes the large majority of Samsung devices, the Honor Magic4 Pro, and the entire OnePlus, Oppo Find/Reno, and Realme series. Downloading the companion app and setting it up will allow those devices to access the Link to Windows feature in Windows 11.