 Skip to main content

Link to Windows on PC now compatible with OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Nov 17 2023 - 10:45 am PT
2 Comments
OnePlus open

Link to Windows has been a useful tool for certain Android users that enables them to connect PCs and Windows laptops to their mobile Android devices. Now, Link to Windows is expanding to OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones.

Link to Windows is available on Windows 11, which brought a more significant emphasis on Android accessibility. When set up, it connects your Android phone and pulls information from it so you have the experience of a unified device. Incoming messages, access to photos, and even the ability to make and take calls are available through the tool. It essentially breaks down that barrier between Windows and Android, which is beneficial.

Now, the list of compatible devices is expanding to a few new OEMs. OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme phones can now utilize Microsoft’s Link to Windows function (via WindowsLatest). This comes as the company details that the device feature is moving beyond the exclusivity Samsung saw.

Microsoft’s Link to Windows feature isn’t exactly new, with the first device compatibility back in 2019 with the Galaxy Note 10. It requires an on-device app to work, but the setup essentially stops there. Microsoft’s Phone Link app for Windows is available for free on the Google Play Store and is easy to set up, though devices from brands like OnePlus and Oppo weren’t able to take full advantage. Once working, you’ll see notifications and vital phone info right from Windows 11 without unlocking your device.

The Link to Windows compatibility list now includes the large majority of Samsung devices, the Honor Magic4 Pro, and the entire OnePlus, Oppo Find/Reno, and Realme series. Downloading the companion app and setting it up will allow those devices to access the Link to Windows feature in Windows 11.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
Oppo Windows Realme

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch