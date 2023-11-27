Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hits $100 with extra $100 credit, official Pixel 8/Pro cases $20, NVIDIA streamers, more

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 has never sold for less in today’s Cyber Monday sale. It drops to $800 with a bonus $100 gift card to go alongside Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases dropping down to $20 each. Plus, you can save on NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV/Pro Android streamers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

While a new all-time low from earlier on in the Black Friday action made the Z Fold 5 more affordable than ever, all of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 promotions have been matching previous deals. Best Buy is finally looking to set a new all-time low on the flip phone-style foldable, dropping the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 down to $800 while including an extra $100 Best Buy gift card. This is $200 off the usual $1,000 price tag, but also with an extra $100 in value thrown in. Previous best offers have only ever hit $800, and now you can get some added savings, which makes this the best discount yet. Get a breakdown of the foldable experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola, with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases hit $20

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Google’s official Pixel 8 Pro case. The price now drops down to $20 for Prime members or in orders over $25 in three different colorways. Each one normally sells for $35 and sees one of its first price cuts yet in the process. Much of the same story is also the case with the Google Pixel 8 cases, all of which are also clocking in at $19.99 – down from $35. These are some of the grippiest cases ever from Google, and our review takes a closer look at that experience. Head below for more.

These official cases from Google wrap your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in soft and grippy silicone material that helps defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 40% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside for good measure, as well as one of three colors to choose from.

Save on NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV/Pro Android streamers

Discounts on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV lineup only come around a handful of times per year, and now Cyber Monday is letting the latest batch of price cuts go live. Right now on Amazon, the Shield TV Pro sells for $170. It’s $30 off the usual $200 going rate and matching the 2023 low for only the third time this year. If all of the streaming media player deals we’ve featured through Thanksgiving week haven’t cut it for your home theater needs, we break down why this one is worth a look below the fold.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Keeping your home clean during the holidays can be a nearly impossible feat sometimes, but Eureka is stepping in to help with the cause. Right now, you can shop some of its most popular vacuums – of both the robotic and stick varieties – each of which is down to the best prices of the year. All of these discounts will be live through Thanksgiving week and can be found right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]