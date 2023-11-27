 Skip to main content

Walmart launches $15 Google TV streaming stick, available today

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 27 2023 - 10:34 am PT
After debuting a 4K-capable Google TV box earlier this year, Walmart is now offering a $15 streaming stick running Google’s OS, and it’s available starting today.

Exclusively for sale via Walmart’s website and stores, the “Onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device “is a super-simple streaming stick running on Google TV, meaning the experience should be quite similar to the Chromecast with Google TV.

Like Walmart’s 4K streamer that we reviewed back in May, the new Full HD model is a simple device that has the Google TV reference remote with shortcuts for YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+. But while that 4K model is a small dongle that connects to an HDMI cable, this version plugs directly into your TV and draws power from a microUSB cable. (An AC adapter is also included, though based on the previous Android TV model, this might work off of a TV’s USB post.)

As far as specs go, Walmart’s 2K Google TV streamer has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, but Walmart hasn’t mentioned what chip it’s running. The device is likely powered, as pointed out by @AndroidTV_Rumor, by the Amlogic S805X2, the same chip powering Chromecast with Google TV (HD).

The new Google TV streamer is available for purchase today on Walmart.com for $14.88 but doesn’t seem to be widely available in Walmart stores just yet.

