 Skip to main content

Google rolling out Nest Cam & Doorbell update to fix blurry night vision

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 28 2023 - 1:30 pm PT
1 Comment

Last month, an update for Nest Cam models left users seeing all night vision footage become blurry. Now, Google is rolling out a fix.

The 1.69 update for Google’s newer Nest Cam models resulted in many users noticing that night vision footage was blurry. Daytime footage in good lighting was generally unaffected, still retaining its usual look and reasonably sharp detail.

As we reported back in October, the issue even led to one user claiming their car was broken into and the footage from their Nest Cam being useless at showing the incident because it was too blurry.

Google has since confirmed to 9to5Google that an update is now rolling out to Nest Cam models with a fix for blurry night vision. Google says the update is rolling out to the following models:

The update is rolling out starting today and will be available to all users “over the coming weeks.”

Before (L) and After (R)

More on Google Nest:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Nest

Google Nest
Google Nest Doorbell

Google Nest Doorbell
Nest Cam (battery)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.