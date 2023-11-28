Google rolling out Nest Cam & Doorbell update to fix blurry night vision

Last month, an update for Nest Cam models left users seeing all night vision footage become blurry. Now, Google is rolling out a fix.

The 1.69 update for Google’s newer Nest Cam models resulted in many users noticing that night vision footage was blurry. Daytime footage in good lighting was generally unaffected, still retaining its usual look and reasonably sharp detail.

As we reported back in October, the issue even led to one user claiming their car was broken into and the footage from their Nest Cam being useless at showing the incident because it was too blurry.

Google has since confirmed to 9to5Google that an update is now rolling out to Nest Cam models with a fix for blurry night vision. Google says the update is rolling out to the following models:

The update is rolling out starting today and will be available to all users “over the coming weeks.”

Before (L) and After (R)

