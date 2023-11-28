Duet AI’s latest feature is Enhanced Smart Fill in Google Sheets

Duet AI launched earlier this year for Workspace customers at $30 per user/month, and its latest capability is Enhanced Smart Fill for Google Sheets.

Back in 2020, Google Sheets introduced Smart Fill to help automate data entry by detecting and learning patterns between columns. This autocomplete feature uses data in the current sheet, as well as public information from the Google Knowledge Graph and any internal employee directories that companies decide to connect.

Google is now introducing Enhanced Smart Fill as part of the paid Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on. The goal is to “help users spend less time on manual data organization and analysis in Sheets.” Supported functionality includes: “sentiment classification, combining and generating text, extracting specific text, formatting addresses, structuring phone numbers and emails, condensing text, and more.”

AI is leveraged to detect “if there are relationships between cell contents.” When something is recognized, Duet will “make contextual suggestions in the form of remaining values that you can accept.” Users manually have to accept the suggested values.

“…a restaurant could organize their reviews and rating data more easily with Enhanced Smart Fill. Rather than manually typing in data, ​​Sheets can detect a pattern in the existing ratings and reviews content and suggest values for the remaining cells.”

“Sales teams could also use Enhanced Smart Fill to more easily organize next steps in a sales cycle. Instead of manually extracting next steps from a column of unformatted notes, you can accept suggested next steps that Sheets will provide you based on the account information listed in other columns.”

“…let’s say you hosted a fundraiser and want to customize thank you notes for donors based on their donation type. Rather than writing the notes one by one, you could quickly see a list of suggested thank you messages that Sheets generates based on the pattern of your first set of messages.”

This feature is available now to Workspace customers that are paying for Duet AI.