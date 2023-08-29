Duet AI for Google Workspace is $30 per month/user for enterprise

Back at I/O in May, Google announced that Duet AI would be the brand for generative AI in Workspace (and Cloud). At Cloud Next 2023, Google is now ready to launch Duet AI as a paid offering for enterprises.

Google Workspace now has 10 million paying customers, which is up from 9 million earlier this year, and 3 billion users. There are over 1 million Duet AI users currently with the Trusted Tester program.

General availability today follows Duet AI pre-orders for businesses opening in June. At launch, this add-on gets you the following features:

This initial Duet AI offering is for enterprise Google Workspace customers and costs $30 per month per user. “Over the coming months,” Google will offer additional tiers/pricing for consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and others.

Announced in July, Microsoft 365 Copilot is similarly priced.

Meanwhile, Google again previewed the Duet AI “sidekick” UI that will be available as a chatbot next to your profile avatar in the top-right corner of Gmail, Docs, and Slides.

Imagine you’re a financial analyst and you get an email at 5 PM from your boss asking for a presentation on Q3 performance by 8 AM tomorrow – we’ve all been there. Instead of scrambling through forecasts in Sheets, P&L Docs, Monthly Business Review Slides, and reading emails from the regional sales leads, you’ll soon be able to simply ask Duet Al to do the heavy lifting with a prompt like “create a summary of Q3 performance.” Duet Al can create a whole new presentation, complete with text, charts, and images, based on your relevant content in Drive and Gmail.

The focus this week is on enterprise, and we’ve yet to find out how Duet AI will come to personal Google Accounts.