Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $722, Jabra Elite 8 Active $150, Samsung microSD cards, more

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9 nows starts from a new $722 low to join all of the day’s other best deals. Speaking of the best prices ever, Jabra’s Elite 8 Active drops to $150 to go alongside some Samsung microSD cards that are perfect for expanding your Android smartphone’s storage. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts from new $722 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $722. This is a new all-time low on the recent debut and drops from its usual $800 price tag. We might not have seen a Thanksgiving week discount, but now Amazon is making up for it with $78 in savings attached. You can save even more on the 256GB model at $791.47, down from its usual $920 going rate. This is $129 off and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest addition to its lineup of tablets and just launched last month. The new release comes centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside. There are plenty of modern features packed into the Android experience, like Wi-Fi 6E, as well as support for the included S Pen, an IP68 water-resistance rating, and 128GB or more of storage.

Jabra’s latest Elite 8 Active drop to $150

Amazon is now offering the second-ever discount on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds. Dropping down to $149.99 shipped in several styles, the savings today kick off from the usual $200 price tag. Having just launched back in August, you can now lock in the second discount and a new all-time low at $50 off. It’s an extra $30 below our previous September mention too. Jabra’s latest flagship earbuds arrive with a fitness-oriented approach that earns the Elite 8 buds the Active naming scheme. We fully break down what that means below the fold while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out wind and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves, joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything, of course, comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure, to round out the package.

Samsung’s 128GB PRO Ultimate 200MB/s microSD now $15

Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on the latest Samsung microSD cards. One notable offer has the 128GB PRO Ultimate microSD card going for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s Cyber Monday offer comes in at $4 under the Black Friday offer we tracked last week to match the Amazon all-time low. While you will find the latest model 128GB PRO Plus variant on sale for $11, the 180MB/s speeds on that model can’t quite keep up with the 200MB/s transfer rates of Samsung’s flagship PRO Ultimate line. Get a closer look at the PRO Plus and PRO Ultimate cards in our hands-on reviews from earlier this year.

