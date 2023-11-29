 Skip to main content

Firefox for Android is getting over 400 more extensions in December

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 29 2023 - 9:10 am PT
1 Comment

Mozilla is opening the floodgates on extensions for Firefox on Android, with hundreds of new add-ons arriving in December.

In a blog post, Mozilla explains that Firefox extensions compatible with Android will be “openly available” to users, with over 400 coming at launch. That launch will arrive on December 14.

Technically, Firefox already supports extensions on Android. However, the library is a bit more limited as Mozilla details on a support page. With this new update, though, Firefox users will get a lot more options as developers will have a route to port desktop extensions to Android.

Mozilla has an online workshop for how to develop and/or port their extensions.

Further, Mozilla explains that it will be redesigning the add-on library to better show the new options, and you can see many of the incoming extensions on that page too.

In anticipation of the launch of open extensions on Android, we just added a link to “Explore all Android extensions” on AMO’s Android page to make it easy to discover new content. And just for fun and to offer a taste of what’s to come, we also released a couple dozen new open extensions for Android. You can find them listed beneath the Recommended Extensions collection on that AMO Android page.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.