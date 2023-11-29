Firefox for Android is getting over 400 more extensions in December

Mozilla is opening the floodgates on extensions for Firefox on Android, with hundreds of new add-ons arriving in December.

In a blog post, Mozilla explains that Firefox extensions compatible with Android will be “openly available” to users, with over 400 coming at launch. That launch will arrive on December 14.

Technically, Firefox already supports extensions on Android. However, the library is a bit more limited as Mozilla details on a support page. With this new update, though, Firefox users will get a lot more options as developers will have a route to port desktop extensions to Android.

Mozilla has an online workshop for how to develop and/or port their extensions.

Further, Mozilla explains that it will be redesigning the add-on library to better show the new options, and you can see many of the incoming extensions on that page too.

In anticipation of the launch of open extensions on Android, we just added a link to “Explore all Android extensions” on AMO’s Android page to make it easy to discover new content. And just for fun and to offer a taste of what’s to come, we also released a couple dozen new open extensions for Android. You can find them listed beneath the Recommended Extensions collection on that AMO Android page.

