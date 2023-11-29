Google Play names best Android, Wear OS, & tablet apps of 2023

With 2023 winding down, Google Play today named the best Android apps and games of the year. This includes Users’ Choice and several “Best for” categories. These lists are localized, and you can browse your country by tapping the banners at the top of the Play Store.

Users’ Choice 2023

The list below reflects US results, with ChatGPT taking the Users’ Choice App award. BeReal won last year, with the two winners before that being streaming services (Paramount+ and Disney+). Meanwhile, MONOPOLY GO! is the Users’ Choice Game.

Best Android apps of 2023

The “Best [overall] App of 2023” is Imprint: Learn Visually:

As our best app of 2023, Imprint: Learn Visually shares bite-sized lessons that use visual storytelling to bring concepts to life. Explore the worlds of psychology, history, health, technology and more in a brand new way.

Meanwhile, Google Play named Spotify as offering the “Best Multi-device App”:

Whether listening to your favorite music in the kitchen, on the commute or out on a hike, Spotify shines when it comes to working smoothly across devices. We love how you can remotely control playback on another device, and download tracks or episodes for offline playback.

There are 12 “Best for” categories by category:

Best for Watches: WhatsApp Messenger

Best for Tablets: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best for Chromebooks: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation

Best for Google TV: Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

Best for Cars: Amazon Prime Video

Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL

Honorable mention: Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor

Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health

Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity

Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing

Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat

Honorable mention: ChatGPT

Best for Families: Paw Patrol Academy

Honorable mention: LEGO DUPLO DISNEY

Best App for Good: AWorld in support of ActNow

Best Android games of 2023

The “Best Game of 2023” is Honkai: Star Rail:

This sci-fi extravaganza takes the title of our best game of the year thanks to its excellent depth of content, stunning visuals and thoughtful design. By sprinkling lore and character backstories throughout the game, Honkai: Star Rail delivers lasting entertainment for role-playing game enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Similarly, the “Best Multi-device Game” is OUTERPLANE – Strategy Anime:

While we love its charming characters and captivating story, OUTERPLANE’s ability to easily work across multiple devices sets it apart from other turn-based strategy experiences on Play. From outstanding PC performance to flawless transition between screens on foldables, OUTERPLANE is visually stunning, technically impressive and just plain fun.

Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84

Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO!

Best Indies: Vampire Survivors

Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail

Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys

Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep

Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage

Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail

Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights