Google Play names best Android, Wear OS, & tablet apps of 2023

With 2023 winding down, Google Play today named the best Android apps and games of the year. This includes Users’ Choice and several “Best for” categories. These lists are localized, and you can browse your country by tapping the banners at the top of the Play Store.
Users’ Choice 2023
The list below reflects US results, with ChatGPT taking the Users’ Choice App award. BeReal won last year, with the two winners before that being streaming services (Paramount+ and Disney+). Meanwhile, MONOPOLY GO! is the Users’ Choice Game.
Best Android apps of 2023
The “Best [overall] App of 2023” is Imprint: Learn Visually:
As our best app of 2023, Imprint: Learn Visually shares bite-sized lessons that use visual storytelling to bring concepts to life. Explore the worlds of psychology, history, health, technology and more in a brand new way.
Meanwhile, Google Play named Spotify as offering the “Best Multi-device App”:
Whether listening to your favorite music in the kitchen, on the commute or out on a hike, Spotify shines when it comes to working smoothly across devices. We love how you can remotely control playback on another device, and download tracks or episodes for offline playback.
There are 12 “Best for” categories by category:
Best for Watches: WhatsApp Messenger
- Honorable mentions: AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run, Audible: Audio Entertainment
Best for Tablets: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
- Honorable mentions: Canva: Design, Photo & Video, Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks
Best for Chromebooks: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation
- Honorable mentions: Evernote – Note Organizer, Wideo
Best for Google TV: Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Honorable mentions: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Tubi: Movies & Live TV
Best for Cars: Amazon Prime Video
- Honorable mentions: Beach Buggy Racing, Spotify
Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL
- Honorable mention: Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor
Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health
- Honorable mention: Imprint: Learn Visually
Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity
- Honorable mention: ReciMe: Easy & Tasty Recipes
Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing
- Honorable mention: Stippl: Explore, Plan & Share
Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat
- Honorable mention: ChatGPT
Best for Families: Paw Patrol Academy
- Honorable mention: LEGO DUPLO DISNEY
Best App for Good: AWorld in support of ActNow
Best Android games of 2023
The “Best Game of 2023” is Honkai: Star Rail:
This sci-fi extravaganza takes the title of our best game of the year thanks to its excellent depth of content, stunning visuals and thoughtful design. By sprinkling lore and character backstories throughout the game, Honkai: Star Rail delivers lasting entertainment for role-playing game enthusiasts and newcomers alike.
Similarly, the “Best Multi-device Game” is OUTERPLANE – Strategy Anime:
While we love its charming characters and captivating story, OUTERPLANE’s ability to easily work across multiple devices sets it apart from other turn-based strategy experiences on Play. From outstanding PC performance to flawless transition between screens on foldables, OUTERPLANE is visually stunning, technically impressive and just plain fun.
Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84
- Honorable mentions: Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, Undawn
Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO!
- Honorable mentions: Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must Die
Best Indies: Vampire Survivors
- Honorable mentions: Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground Blossom
Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail
- Honorable mentions: Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPG
Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys
- Honorable mentions: Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal Match
Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep
- Honorable mentions: Beecarbonize, Garden Joy – Design Game, Lingo Legend Language Learning, Longleaf Valley: Merge & Plant
Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage
- Honorable mentions: ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Linea: An Innerlight Game, Machinarium, Silly Royale – Devil Amongst Us
Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail
- Honorable mentions: MARVEL SNAP, MONOPOLY GO!, Roto Force, SOULS
Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft
Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments