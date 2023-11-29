 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy A24 gets Android 14 update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 29 2023 - 8:28 am PT
Samsung has expanded its Android 14 rollout to yet another affordable device in the Galaxy A24.

As spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy A24 is getting its Android 14 update in select regions. For those, this includes countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and the update carries firmware version A245FXXU3BWK3.

Samsung doesn’t sell the Galaxy A24 in the US and some other major markets, so it’s impressive to see the update being delivered so soon.

This comes following Samsung rolling out the update to over a dozen other devices, including the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A54, as well as many flagships, foldables, and high-end tablets.

