Samsung Galaxy A15 quietly debuts for just $140 with an AMOLED display

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 27 2023 - 10:09 am PT
Samsung has just launched its latest super-affordable Android smartphone, the Galaxy A15, with a $140 price tag.

The Galaxy A series has some of the best values in Android smartphones, especially as Samsung has done a lot to improve its update policy on its most affordable devices. Back in January, the company launched the Galaxy A14 with four years of Android support for just $199, which was a big deal in itself.

Now, Samsung is seemingly one-upping itself.

While there’s been no formal announcement, the Samsung Galaxy A15 has quietly debuted through Walmart, with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless versions of the device showing up starting at just $139.

The super-affordable device has an updated design with a striking deep blue color and what appear to be slightly smaller bezels around the display. The two listings further contain a few more key details, including a 5,000 mAh battery, a MediaTek 6835 processor, 25W fast charging, a 50MP rear camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 128GB of storage.

But the big question is around the display. The Walmart listing directly mentions an “IPS LCD” panel being used for the 6.5-inch, 90Hz, FHD+ display, but the Boost Mobile packaging directly says it is an AMOLED display. Given the price, the use of an AMOLED panel is pretty impressive, but without an official reveal from Samsung, it’s hard to know exactly what to believe.

Regardless of the display type, though, the super-affordable price combined with Samsung’s update policy puts the Galaxy A15 in a spot where it delivers tremendous value to consumers.

For now, though, the device isn’t actually available for purchase, as Walmart lists both versions as “out of stock.”

