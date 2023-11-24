 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks with a thicker-looking design, flat screen [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 24 2023 - 6:45 am PT
The Galaxy S24 Ultra has showed up in hands-on pictures showing off a flat screen, but also a thicker-looking design.

As posted by Twitter/X user David Martin recently and since highlighted by Ice Universe, hands-on images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in a silver color offer our best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, and its key hardware changes. The images, which Ice claims are of a “real Galaxy S24 Ultra” show the device from the side and back, with a peak at the front display.

That display is the biggest point of attention, as it shows that Samsung is ditching the curved sides.

For years, Samsung has been using a curved screen on its phones which sees the glass and the edge of the display itself slide off of the sides. It comes with the benefit of making the device look thinner, and also slimming the bezels, but it has a plethora of usability downsides, including making screen protectors harder to install.

But, as previously reported, Samsung is making the display on Galaxy S24 Ultra flat. We can’t see the new, apparently brighter display in action here, but the glass looks pretty flat.

The side effect of that, though, is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks very thick in these photos.

In all reality it’s very likely that Samsung’s new flagship isn’t actually any thicker, but by removing the curve, the device visually appears a little chunkier. It’ll be interesting to see if it also feels thicker upon its release which is currently expected in mid-January.

That thicker side rail, notably, might also be titanium, and the visible fingerprints certainly hint at that.

