YouTube Music rolling out 2023 Recap with ‘Your album cover’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 30 2023 - 12:05 am PT
YouTube Music logo art

Following Apple Music and Spotify, YouTube Music’s 2023 Recap is rolling out. This summary builds on the personalized story format from last year.

On Android or iOS, tap your profile avatar in the top-right corner and open “Your Recap.” Hit “Get your Recap” to get the full story, or use the carousel to jump into a specific section.

YTM starts by noting how many minutes of music and different artists you listened to in 2023. You get your top five musicians with some more details, including how many hours, songs, the “longest listening streak,” and whether you’re in the echelon of top listeners.

New this year is “Your album cover” wherein YTM pulls colors from your top tracks, which is a little bit like Dynamic Color theming. This is paired with a matching font and image to inform the creation.

YouTube Music 2023 Recap
YouTube Music 2023 Recap
YouTube Music 2023 Recap

You then get to see how many songs you listened to in the year and the top five, playlists, and albums.

Music moods that “match your real feels this year” with beginning, middle, and end periods, as well as another top five. (The Google Photos integration also remains.) You get a genre breakdown and a final summary breakdown. Some pages have buttons that let you quickly download or share, but screenshotting is always an option.

We’re not seeing the auto-generated playlist of top songs just yet. The YouTube Music 2023 Recap has been slowly rolling out over the past day.

