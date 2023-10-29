YouTube Music tests gradient background for Now Playing

YouTube Music rolled out a Now Playing redesign that placed key controls in a carousel and made other UI tweaks in September, and is now testing a gradient background.

Today, Now Playing selects a solid color — derived from the album artwork — for the background. YouTube Music is testing a gradient that has more color at the top and fades to something rather dark at the bottom.

The color extraction Google uses here has always favored more muted shades to not clash with the art, so the new approach does not feel drastically different. However, the new background is still darker than before.

Meanwhile, the white buttons for play/pause, next/back, shuffle, and repeat stand out more against the new background.

Old vs. new (u/ PrimeNimbleFrog404)

Up Next, Lyrics, and Related are no longer housed in a sheet, and now just float as gray text. The buttons look out of place without a container. You can still swipe up from the bottom to easily open the queue instead of having to tap, though YTM has removed the pull tab indicator.

There are currently several reports about this gradient Now Playing design in YouTube Music for Android, but it’s not widely rolled out yet.

