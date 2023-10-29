 Skip to main content

YouTube Music tests gradient background for Now Playing

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 29 2023 - 5:05 am PT
4 Comments

YouTube Music rolled out a Now Playing redesign that placed key controls in a carousel and made other UI tweaks in September, and is now testing a gradient background.

Today, Now Playing selects a solid color — derived from the album artwork — for the background. YouTube Music is testing a gradient that has more color at the top and fades to something rather dark at the bottom.

The color extraction Google uses here has always favored more muted shades to not clash with the art, so the new approach does not feel drastically different. However, the new background is still darker than before.

Meanwhile, the white buttons for play/pause, next/back, shuffle, and repeat stand out more against the new background.

YouTube Music Now Playing gradient

Old vs. new (u/ PrimeNimbleFrog404)

Up Next, Lyrics, and Related are no longer housed in a sheet, and now just float as gray text. The buttons look out of place without a container. You can still swipe up from the bottom to easily open the queue instead of having to tap, though YTM has removed the pull tab indicator.

There are currently several reports about this gradient Now Playing design in YouTube Music for Android, but it’s not widely rolled out yet. 

YouTube Music Now Playing gradient

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com