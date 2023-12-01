Galaxy S24 and S24+ allegedly skip titanium and UWB, base model stuck with Exynos 2400

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is still over a month away from its formal debut, but a huge leak today is divulging all of the key details, including where the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will lag behind the Ultra.

New official-looking images of the entire Galaxy S24 series hit the web today courtesy of the folks over at Windows Report. Images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra reveal the new colors and titanium build, while also detailing specs including the removal of the 10x telephoto camera.

News about the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, meanwhile, is a bit less impressive.

It’s reported that Samsung’s mass market flagships will adopt four new color options – “Onyx Black,” “Marble Grey,” “Cobalt Violet,” and “Amber Yellow” – while retaining a pretty similar overall design compared to the Galaxy S23. At surface level, it appears as though almost nothing has changed.

Everything new, and removed, is found under the hood.

Some of the new additions include Samsung’s upcoming AI features which, according to the report, will include translating messaging apps as well as editing photos. Samsung is also apparently improving the cooling situation on both devices, with 1.5x and 1.6x improvements to the size of the vapor chamber used for cooling.

Something that won’t be new is the build, as Samsung is sticking with aluminum on these devices despite upgrading to titanium on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24+ gets 12GB of RAM while the lesser Galaxy S24 gets 8GB, and the smaller model will also still start at 128GB of storage. The base model has a 4,000 mAh battery while S24+ is at 4,900 mAh. Cameras are the same across both models with 50MP primary sensors, 12MP for ultrawide, and a 10MP camera with a 3x telephoto lens. There’s also no mention of UWB on either device, which is surprising as Samsung has offered the feature on its “Plus” line for a while and loudly voiced its support for the tech.

Another big difference here is that, apparently, only the Galaxy S24+ will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with the regular Galaxy S24 instead stuck with Exynos 2400. It’s not mentioned if that’s a worldwide change or only for specific regions, but it’s a big shift in Samsung’s strategy.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to arrive in mid-January.

