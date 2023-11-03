Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly adopt titanium build, might not be the only one

According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will follow the iPhone 15 Pro’s lead and adopt a titanium build.

The Elec reports that the “frame case” on the Galaxy S24 Ultra will switch from the typical aluminum build to titanium when it debuts next year. The titanium alloy is apparently processed by a Chinese company, “Solomon.”

Samsung reportedly started looking into the use of titanium about two years ago but “only recently” made the decision to bring it to smartphones. With Apple so heavily pushing titanium as a key marketing point on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Samsung’s inspiration is quite clear.

Around 15 million titanium cases are reportedly being planned despite the much higher cost. Apparently, switching to titanium brings the frame cost of each unit up by “four to five times” the current cost of under $20. The change is only mentioned for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and not the S24 or S24+.

But, perhaps more interesting is that Samsung might not stop there.

The report goes on to mention that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the company’s first with titanium but, “depending on reception,” it could later arrive on other Galaxy phones. Foldables would be a logical point of expansion, but given the fact that titanium is heavy than aluminum, it might not happen. Then again, considering that titanium is considerably stronger and thus would require less material, there’s a chance it could make sense for the form factor. But really, we’ll have to wait and see on that.

