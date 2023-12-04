Google Pixel Watch 2 all-time low at $300, Pixel 8 Pro $200 off, ASUS Chromebook Plus $400, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a rare chance to save on Google Pixel Watch 2. On sale for only the second time so far, it drops to the all-time low of $300 alongside a chance to save $200 on Pixel 8 Pro. Plus, we loved the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 in our review, and now it’s even more affordable at $400. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon is finally offering a chance to save on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. Black Friday and Cyber Monday both came and went without any deals popping up, and now that we’re into December the discounts has finally here. Courtesy of Amazon as well as Best Buy, you can now score the second-generation wearable in several different styles for $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $350 going rate and marking only the second-ever discount. It’s $1 under a pre-Thanksgiving Week offer, and about as rare of a chance to save as they come. We walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display. Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model.

We loved the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 in our review

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 for $400. This new release just began shipping back in October, and is now on sale for its third time. This $40 price cut from its usual $440 going rate is matching the all-time low and offering an elevated 256GB of storage for the same price you’d pay on the 128GB model. On top of wowing us with the solid balance of price and performance, the ASUS CX34 also stands out as one of the first models in the Chromebook Plus lineup. Our hands-on review takes a bit of a closer look at the whole experience.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are said to be twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and tons of other features. The ASUS CX34 is a notable implementation of that design goal, which specifically comes centered around a 14-inch 1080p display and backed by an Intel i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The whole build sports a slick white coat of paint, with a 180-degree hinge. Other notable inclusions like Wi-Fi 6 make the cut in this lightweight and durable Chromebook.

Put Google Pixel 8 Pro under the tree at $200 off

If you were waiting to see whether the Black Friday pricing on Google’s latest Pixel 8 series smartphones was really the best of the season, new deals are now live to solidify just how goods these discounts are. Right now on Amazon, you can score the unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 shipped. This is $200 off the usual $999 going rate and matching the all-time low as only the second-ever discount. Also available at Best Buy. It’s the same price cut we saw last month through Thanksgiving Week, and should be the best price for putting it under the tree. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is now finally seeing a chance to save without having to trade-in a device. It comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around leveraged by the photo and video editor with a new 6.7-inch Super Actua display also making the cut. Around back are four refreshed cameras, too.

