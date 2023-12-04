Pixel Camera 9.2 rolling out: UI redesign & Ultra HDR on old phones, more 

Google is rolling out Pixel Camera 9.2 with a number of updates, like the new UI for older devices and some tweaks for the Pixel 8.

While the Pixel 8 series is on Camera 9.1, older phones remain on version 9.0. All devices are now being updated to Camera 9.2 with the redesigned UI that moves Brightness, Shadow, and White balance from the left/right edge of the viewfinder to a compact carousel that you access from the bottom-right corner. When you make adjustments, there’s a “Reset all” button at the left, which happens to be new on for the Pixel 8 but not the 8 Pro.

Version 9.0 vs. 9.2

Another change sees the top-aligned preferences panel (for flash, Top Shot, Timer, Ratio, etc.) switch to a bottom sheet that you access by swiping up on the viewfinder. Google is clearing placing more camera controls at the bottom of the screen.

Meanwhile, in Camera settings > Advanced, you’ll find on/off toggles for “Ultra HDR” and “Rich color in photos.” Both are new features on older phones, while Pixel 8 owners can now disable Ultra HDR.

“Use Display P3 color format instead of SRGB for richer and more vibrant colors. Display P3 may not be visible before the photo is taken or supported on all platforms or apps.”

“Ultra HDR brightens the lightest parts of images and shows more vibrant colors than default HDR+ processing.”

By default, the Palm timer is only enabled when the 3 or 10-second timer is on. Today’s update lets you set it to be “Always on.”

Pixel Camera 9.2 is rolling out now via Google Play, or you can sideload it here.

