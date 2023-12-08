Fitbit app readies Pixel 8 Pro thermometer sync integration

The thermometer on the Pixel 8 Pro only works to “measure the surface temperature of everyday objects,” but Google did submit an FDA application to take body readings. As we wait for that, the Fitbit app is working on Pixel 8 Pro thermometer integration.

Fitbit 4.06.7 reveals work on how you can “Use your phone’s thermometer to take your temperature,” which is presumably referring to the Pixel 8 Pro. It will presumably appear as a new card in the Today tab.

“Choose if you want to let Fitbit save and store body temperature data to your Fitbit profile. Once you tap save, your phone’s thermometer will start sharing data with Fitbit, including this and all future results unless you stop sharing.”

It appears that measurements taken in the Pixel’s Thermometer app will sync and automatically appear in Fitbit, which requires that you upgrade to Google Account sign-in. You will be able to “Track your temperature over time with Fitbit” graphs.

Introductory strings explain how body temperature differs from the skin temperature variation that wearables owners already get: “Body temperature is taken by a thermometer and reflects the temperature inside your body. Skin temperature variation is the fluctuation in temperature taken from your wrist while you sleep.”

Besides the Pixel 8 Pro sync integration, the Fitbit app will also let you “manually log your results in Fitbit.”

Meanwhile, Fitbit 4.04 widely rolled out yesterday with the device battery percentage in the top-left corner.

