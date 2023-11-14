 Skip to main content

Fitbit app rolling out Steps streak, goal celebrations, and Pixel Watch battery

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 14 2023 - 9:47 am PT
4 Comments

In addition to battery percentage, the Fitbit app is rolling out goal celebrations and the Steps streak in response to user feedback about the initial Material You redesign.

People missed the in-app goal celebrations when they hit their daily step goal, which Fitbit calls a “significant accomplishment,” and it’s now back as a result. These animations (as seen above) appear in the main metric — which Fitbit is taking great pains to inform people that they can customize outside of the default presets — with a Material You-esque design. The company tells us that this is rolling out now on Android and will be available to all iOS users in early January.

Meanwhile, Fitbit is bringing back the Steps streak, though it’s now on that metrics page instead of Today. You’ll see a card underneath the step chart that notes your active streak. This feature was originally only available on iOS, but is now launching on Android too. 

Fitbit Steps streak

Lastly, Fitbit also confirmed the rollout of battery percentage in the top-left corner of the Today tab. As we spotted, this is now available to “Pixel Watch users for the first time.” It was previously limited to Fitbit-made trackers and smartwatches. This is rolling out with Fitbit 4.04 on iOS. That version is not seeing wide availability on the Play Store yet.

*Note: Please be patient if you don’t see the update right away, as it will take some time to roll out to everyone.

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com