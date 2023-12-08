First glimpse of Samsung’s One UI 6.1 shows new Battery Protection settings

One UI 6 has hardly become available before One UI 6.1 leaks are starting to appear. The first update in One UI 6.1 changes the Battery Protection menu and adds new options.

One UI 6 brought a healthy amount of changes to Samsung’s Galaxy lineup. Based on Android 14, the new OS houses support for UltraHDR, important share menu changes, and lockscreen customization options beyond what was already available.

That update has yet to reach a large portion of Samsung’s recent devices. The company is, however, making its way through the list faster than in previous years and with more priority put on budget devices.

Samsung is, of course, already looking to One UI 6.1 – the first update since the base release of Android 14 on Galaxy phones. Newly leaked images posted by Tarun Vats on Twitter/X show a new settings menu page in One UI 6.1. The new page in One UI 6.1 is labeled “Battery Protection,” which has been changed from “Protect battery.”

The new page carries a couple of options that are aimed at protecting the life of your Galaxy phone’s battery, prolonging its life as long as possible. You’re going to need it if they keep increasing guaranteed support periods.

According to the original post, there are three new options. The first is basic protection, which stops the charging process at 100% and begins to pull power again from the charger when the phone reaches 95%.

An adaptive mode is the second choice, and it’s essentially a continuation of Android’s adaptive charging. This mode will pause at 85% and resume before you wake up. The third choice in One UI 6.1 is an aggressive battery mode that hard-stops at 80%. That mode won’t even attempt to max your charge, which will help keep your battery cell from deteriorating as fast as it would under normal charging conditions.

There’s no word on when One UI 6.1 will begin its initial rollout. It will likely come to beta channels first and then make its way to users in an official capacity.