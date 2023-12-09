Google Play Points users get 40% off Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Tablet 

In the past, you have been able to redeem Play Points for Google Store discounts. Google is now running a much deeper offer where US Play Points Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members can get 40% off the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Tablet.

For some, opening the Play Points page (from the account menu) and navigating to the Perks tab reveals a banner advertising this offer.

Even if you don’t have that banner, Play Points members in the Gold, Platinum, or Diamond (which appears to have recently launched in the US) level can access a playpoints.withgoogle.com/gstorediscount2023 portal — withgoogle.com is a domain that Google uses, see: visit.withgoogle.com.

Sign in with your Google Account that has Play Points enabled. Bronze and Silver tiers are not eligible. However, this website says you can work up to Gold+ and you will then “be eligible for this offer in a few days.”

Gold requires you have at least 600 Play Points, which can be earned through weekly rewards and purchases. On the Bronze level, you earn 1 point for every $1 spent, including IAPs. It goes up slightly to 1.1 points for every dollar on the Silver tier.

At this point, you have to select your device. This choice is permanent/final and you cannot pick again. This will generate a Google Store promo/code link to complete your purchase on the usual storefront. Be sure to copy the “Redeem” link/button where your code appears appended to the end of the URL.

This discount applies to the full price of the devices and not the current holiday discount. It’s valid on all storage configurations.

Pixel 8 (128GB): $699 to $419.40

Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $999 to $599.40

Pixel Tablet (128GB): $499 to $299.40

This Play Points offer on the Pixel 8 and Tablet ends December 31, 2023, or until supplies last.

