 Skip to main content

Google Play Points users get 40% off Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Tablet 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 9 2023 - 11:19 am PT
6 Comments

In the past, you have been able to redeem Play Points for Google Store discounts. Google is now running a much deeper offer where US Play Points Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members can get 40% off the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Tablet.

For some, opening the Play Points page (from the account menu) and navigating to the Perks tab reveals a banner advertising this offer.

Even if you don’t have that banner, Play Points members in the Gold, Platinum, or Diamond (which appears to have recently launched in the US) level can access a playpoints.withgoogle.com/gstorediscount2023 portal —  withgoogle.com is a domain that Google uses, see: visit.withgoogle.com

Sign in with your Google Account that has Play Points enabled. Bronze and Silver tiers are not eligible. However, this website says you can work up to Gold+ and you will then “be eligible for this offer in a few days.” 

Gold requires you have at least 600 Play Points, which can be earned through weekly rewards and purchases. On the Bronze level, you earn 1 point for every $1 spent, including IAPs. It goes up slightly to 1.1 points for every dollar on the Silver tier.

At this point, you have to select your device. This choice is permanent/final and you cannot pick again. This will generate a Google Store promo/code link to complete your purchase on the usual storefront. Be sure to copy the “Redeem” link/button where your code appears appended to the end of the URL.

  • Pixel 8 Play Points
  • Pixel 8 Play Points

This discount applies to the full price of the devices and not the current holiday discount. It’s valid on all storage configurations.

  • Pixel 8 (128GB): $699 to $419.40
  • Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $999 to $599.40
  • Pixel Tablet (128GB): $499 to $299.40

This Play Points offer on the Pixel 8 and Tablet ends December 31, 2023, or until supplies last.

Thanks, all

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Store

Google Store
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8
Google Play Points

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com