You can get a Pixel Fold discount if you have all the Play Points

Last year, you could briefly redeem Play Points for Google Store discounts, and a similar offer is now back for the Pixel Fold.

To date, Google has not discounted the Pixel Fold, though there have been various carrier offers.

Currently, the following Play Points Google Store discounts are active for all tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum):

1,000 Play Points for $10 off 15,000 Play Points for $150 off the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro 20,000 Play Points for $200 off the Pixel Fold

Google lists the following terms and conditions:

Not stackable with other offers

Use your points to get the offer by Dec 31, 2023. Redeem your points with Google Store by Mar 31, 2024

This offer is non-refundable

You can use points to get this offer 1 time

This promo is much more limited than last year’s general discounts, which could be applied to any product and had a much lower redemption threshold. Last time around, it was 500 Points for $10 off, 2,500 for $50, 5,000 for $100, and 10,000 for $200.

The lifestyle offerings from the Google Merchandise Store, including an Android plushie, are no longer available. Only the Doordash and Instacart discounts remain at this point.

Related: Wild Google Play Points promo is a peek into the world of mobile gaming whales

On the Play Points front, Google is set to offer Platinum members the following perks: six months of a Walmart+ membership, six months of DashPass by DoorDash, or six months of Discord Nitro. Supplies will be limited when they go live “in the coming weeks.” The last notable offer here was a T-shirt.