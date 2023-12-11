Google Chrome is adding a feature that creates custom browser themes with AI

Generative AI has taken the world, and Google’s products by storm over the past year. Now, Google Chrome is preparing a new feature that creates custom themes for the browser using AI.

Google Chrome themes have been an iconic part of the browser since its launch over a decade ago and, over time, the company has continued to add more options. That includes a sidebar for custom themes that was added earlier this year. Soon, though, that sidebar will get a revamp.

In the current Canary releases of Google Chrome, it’s been spotted that Google is working on a new AI generator for browser themes. This allows users to create a fully custom theme that leverages generative AI for unique backgrounds and details.

This new feature, titled by Google as “Create Theme with AI,” was spotted by Leopeva64 on Twitter/X, and works fairly straightforwardly. Alongside other Chrome themes, Google shows a new option to craft your own theme. To get going, users will select a subject for the theme which includes options such as landscapes, buildings, food, nature, and many other options. Once a general subject has been decided, users can fine tune the theme by selecting the art style as well as the “mood” and some color options too.

For now, though, the feature isn’t actually active, so we don’t really know what the final wallpapers will look like.

The feature also is not live in Chrome Canary by default, nor is it easily accessible from what we can see. But, given Google’s continued focus on building more and more AI into its products, it only stands to reason that we’ll see this arrive in the months to come.

Related to that, as we reported earlier this month, Google Chrome will add a “Help me Write” feature that leverages generative AI to assist users in writing posts, reviews, and more around the web.

