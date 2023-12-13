The Asus ROG Phone 8 will launch in January, according to official social post

Asus is gearing up to launch another entry into its game-focused smartphone lineup. The ROG Phone 8 is set to be announced at CES in January, with a launch shortly after in China.

Asus has found quite a bit of success in the ROG lineup. The phones developed by the company, which already has its hands dipped in high-end PC components and products, tend to have high performance. The ROG Phone series is marketed toward gamers, and the devices have the power to back that up.

According to an official post on Weibo made by the Asus ROG account, the ROG Phone 8 will launch in China on January 16 (via GSMArena). Prior to that, the company plans on announcing the device at CES on January 8. With that, a teaser video was shared. The video shows a transition from an older device to the ROG Phone 8, which has a squared-off look and a punch-hole camera on the front.

Stills were shared from the account, as well, showcasing the rear of the device and the camera array. The bottom of the back panel is still equipped with an LED Asus logo and other markings to make it stand out as an ROG Phone.

According to the marketing images, Asus is also hosting a blind camera test where users can vote for the winner. This implies that Asus is confident in the ROG Phone 8’s camera setup against other phones. There’s no word on what devices will be involved in the test, but if it were up against a Pixel 8 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro and held its own, things would change for the ROG Phone series.

Until January 8, we won’t know what’s in store. Small details like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 24GB of RAM are known, but not much beyond that.