Asus ROG Phone 7 has a subwoofer and thermoelectric cooler, AI gameplay recording

Asus is continuing its line of powerful gaming phones, with the new ROG Phone 7 series arriving with new specs and new features, including a new cooler and AI recording for gameplay.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are, in many ways, the same phone. They both pack 6.78-inch FHD displays that run at a speedy and smooth 165Hz and peak brightness at 1,500 nits. Under the hood, both offer Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 6,000 mAh battery. You’ll also find the same 50MP + 13MP + 5MP rear camera array. The front camera is a 32MP sensor, and both models have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

You’ll also find similar features on both, such as the “AirTriggers” on the corners that can be mapped to your games. One of Asus’ new standout features is the ability to use AI to detect important moments during gameplay, such as wins and losses. This new tool, called “X Capture,” is a part of “Game Genie.” However, it’s only available for a single game, Arena of Valor, and only in select regions, including Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Support for more games is apparently coming, though.

There’s also a new vapor chamber cooling system that improves heat dissipation and also includes a form of liquid cooling. The CPU is cooled by that system with a Boron Nitride thermal compound too.

Where these phones differ starts with the storage and memory. The ROG Phone 7 starts at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, with an optional upgrade to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Ultimate, meanwhile, is only available with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

On the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, there’s also a boost to cooling. The new AeroActive Cooler 7 included with the phone supports thermoelectric cooling and can lower the surface temperature of the device by as much as 25 degrees Celsius. Like the prior model, there’s a vent in the phone’s design that can boost cooling, and that new cooler can also double as a subwoofer for the phone’s front-facing stereo speakers.

For Android gaming, Asus’ new offer is going to be tough to beat. As far as prices go, the ROG Phone 7 comes in at €999, while the Ultimate hits €1,399. There’s no word on when these phones will be coming to the US, but they’re usually delayed by a few months. Pre-orders are open now across Europe and Asia.

