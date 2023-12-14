Google will hand control of the Nest Renew program to new ‘Renew Home’ company

The Nest Renew program which allows Google’s Nest Thermostats to be adjusted automatically during peak energy demand is moving out of Google’s umbrella, and instead to a new company, “Renew Home.”

“Renew Home” is a new company focused on helping to “strengthen and decarbonize” the US electrical grid, and is now bringing together a few programs to push towards that goal. Renew Home will be under SIP, a company that sees Google’s parent company, Alphabet, as its principal investor.

The new Renew Home company will take over control of Nest Renew for Google and will combine SIP’s existing resources in OhmConnect, a company focused on using smart home products to save energy, to allow energy providers to “unlock energy savings… in a way that supports a clean grid” by having controls over some electronic devices in customer’s homes.

SIP explains:

We will combine our platform company, OhmConnect, with assets from Google Nest’s Renew service business to form Renew Home, a new company that will help customers and energy providers unlock energy savings and rewards in a way that supports a clean energy grid. Renew Home will combine OhmConnect’s innovative home energy management platform, which has helped California avoid dangerous blackouts, with Google Nest’s leadership in energy products and services that help customers prioritize cheaper and cleaner energy. This new company will power the Nest Renew service going forward.

Google, speaking to The Verge, confirmed that Renew Home will take over the Nest Renew program going forward, but added that it expects “customers to have a seamless experience, plus improved experiences and offerings over time.”

The deal isn’t quite done just yet, though, so for the time being Google is still handling Nest Renew, and OhmConnect retains control over its smart plug and thermostat programs until regulatory approvals are complete sometime next year.

