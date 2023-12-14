 Skip to main content

Google will hand control of the Nest Renew program to new ‘Renew Home’ company

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 14 2023 - 7:40 am PT
0 Comments
nest renew

The Nest Renew program which allows Google’s Nest Thermostats to be adjusted automatically during peak energy demand is moving out of Google’s umbrella, and instead to a new company, “Renew Home.”

“Renew Home” is a new company focused on helping to “strengthen and decarbonize” the US electrical grid, and is now bringing together a few programs to push towards that goal. Renew Home will be under SIP, a company that sees Google’s parent company, Alphabet, as its principal investor.

The new Renew Home company will take over control of Nest Renew for Google and will combine SIP’s existing resources in OhmConnect, a company focused on using smart home products to save energy, to allow energy providers to “unlock energy savings… in a way that supports a clean grid” by having controls over some electronic devices in customer’s homes.

SIP explains:

We will combine our platform company, OhmConnect, with assets from Google Nest’s Renew service business to form Renew Home, a new company that will help customers and energy providers unlock energy savings and rewards in a way that supports a clean energy grid. Renew Home will combine OhmConnect’s innovative home energy management platform, which has helped California avoid dangerous blackouts, with Google Nest’s leadership in energy products and services that help customers prioritize cheaper and cleaner energy. This new company will power the Nest Renew service going forward.

Google, speaking to The Verge, confirmed that Renew Home will take over the Nest Renew program going forward, but added that it expects “customers to have a seamless experience, plus improved experiences and offerings over time.”

The deal isn’t quite done just yet, though, so for the time being Google is still handling Nest Renew, and OhmConnect retains control over its smart plug and thermostat programs until regulatory approvals are complete sometime next year.

More on Google Nest:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Nest

Google Nest
Nest Thermostats

Nest Thermostats
Nest Renew

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.