Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 breaks Pixel 7 fingerprint reader for some

Google released Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 on Monday, and some Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices are encountering issues with the under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS).

Attempting to use the scanner after updating to AP11.231117.006 returns a “Can’t use fingerprint sensor” error. Fortunately, this is not actually a hardware issue but rather a software problem.

Not all devices are affected. Google acknowledged the bug on its Issue Tracker and offered a workaround that involves the same UDFPS calibration tool you would use after a display replacement. Step-by-step instructions from iFixit are available here, with two manual reboots afterward required before the sensor starts working again.

For those not near a computer, Google says the “engineering team is currently prioritizing on a resolution for the affected devices.” This sounds like Beta 2.1 will be arriving in short order. As a reminder, leaving the beta in the middle of the program will wipe your device.

There have been some issues related to the component during the beta period:

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon on the lock screen would sometimes display before other information had loaded in always-on display mode. (Issue #311265905)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the biometric prompt to crash, causing it to be dismissed before a user could interact with it.

Meanwhile, a known issue in Beta 2 occasionally disables haptic feedback when using the fingerprint sensor.