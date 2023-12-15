Android 14 is now rolling out to Nothing Phone (2)

After a lengthy beta program, Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 is now rolling out to the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing first launched its Android 14 update in beta in October, just a few days after the update debuted on Google Pixel devices. Android 14 for Nothing Phone (2) takes the form of “Nothing OS 2.5,” and brings with it a list of new features alongside what Google has built into Android 14.

In a tweet, Nothing confirms that the Android 14 update is now rolling out to Nothing Phone (2) and will be available to all users over the next few days. The update brings with it a bunch of new widgets, new customization options for the homescreen, a three-finger gesture for taking a screenshot, the ability to customize the double-tap of the power button, and more.

Another notable new feature is support for using the Gylph lights on the back to show the time left until a Google Calendar event.

Nothing’s much faster rollout this time is to be commended, as last time around, Carl Pei’s attitude toward the Android 13 update for Phone (1) left a bad taste for many.

Speaking of Phone (1), Nothing adds that the update will arrive in Open Beta for that device “by the end of the year,” so within the next two weeks. As for a stable release, there’s no timeline yet.

Nothing OS 2.5 incoming.



Coming to a Phone (2) near you over the next few days. With new features and improvements to enhance your experience even further.



Open Beta for Phone (1) will kick off before the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/2Wtui7LJ7a — Nothing (@nothing) December 15, 2023

