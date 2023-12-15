 Skip to main content

Android 14 is now rolling out to Nothing Phone (2)

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 15 2023 - 7:00 am PT
0 Comments
Nothing Phone update OS 2

After a lengthy beta program, Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 is now rolling out to the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing first launched its Android 14 update in beta in October, just a few days after the update debuted on Google Pixel devices. Android 14 for Nothing Phone (2) takes the form of “Nothing OS 2.5,” and brings with it a list of new features alongside what Google has built into Android 14.

In a tweet, Nothing confirms that the Android 14 update is now rolling out to Nothing Phone (2) and will be available to all users over the next few days. The update brings with it a bunch of new widgets, new customization options for the homescreen, a three-finger gesture for taking a screenshot, the ability to customize the double-tap of the power button, and more.

Another notable new feature is support for using the Gylph lights on the back to show the time left until a Google Calendar event.

Nothing’s much faster rollout this time is to be commended, as last time around, Carl Pei’s attitude toward the Android 13 update for Phone (1) left a bad taste for many.

Speaking of Phone (1), Nothing adds that the update will arrive in Open Beta for that device “by the end of the year,” so within the next two weeks. As for a stable release, there’s no timeline yet.

More on Nothing:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.