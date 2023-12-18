OnePlus Open starts from $1,400, Google Pixel Watch 2 hits $300, more

There’s still time to gift the latest tech ahead of the holidays, especially now that the OnePlus Open folding smartphone now starts from $1,400. It lands under the tree alongside Google Pixel Watch 2 with a $50 discount, as well as Beats Studio Buds in one of five different colors at $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Open folding smartphone now starts from $1,400

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Open Folding Smartwatch for $1,499.99 shipped. There’s no trade-in required on this 512GB smartphone, as the price drops from its usual $1,700 going rate. There’s $200 in savings attached as well as one of the very first chances to save so far. We last saw this price back when the new release first launched, with today’s offer matching the all-time low. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $100 off with a discount down to $1,399.99 – otherwise the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Put Google Pixel Watch 2 under the tree with a $50 discount

Amazon is finally offering a chance to save on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. Black Friday and Cyber Monday both came and went without any deals popping up, and now that we’re into December the discounts has finally here. Courtesy of Amazon as well as Best Buy, you can now score the second-generation wearable in several different styles for $300. This is $50 off the usual $350 going rate and marking only the second-ever discount. It’s $4 under a pre-Thanksgiving Week offer, and about as rare of a chance to save as they come. We walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display. Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

Beats Studio Buds come in five different colors

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds for $80. Today’s discount arrives in five different colors from the usual $150 price tag in order to land at a new all-time low. The $70 discount undercuts the discounts we’ve seen lately down to $90, which was the price available all of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even back before during the fall Prime Day festivities. It has never hit $80 before and is now the best price ever. Dive into our hands-on review.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]