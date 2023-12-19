Android 14 beta now available for Phone (1) with Nothing OS 2.5

In a cheeky post on Twitter/X, Nothing announced that Android 14 with the Nothing OS 2.5 open beta is now available for its first device, the Phone (1).

Nothing has been relatively busy with software updates over the past few months. Nothing OS 2.5 – Android 14 – began making its way to the company’s latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), only a few days ago. That update brings a slew of features that will also come to the original Phone (1).

In a holiday-themed post on Twiter/X, Nothing shared the surprise release of the Nothing OS 2.5 beta via cropped images with not-so-hidden messages lining the outer edges. That post serves as the company’s announcement that Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 is now available in open beta form for the Phone (1).

Phone (1) users, open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/wMIKirblZB — Nothing (@nothing) December 19, 2023

Android 14 brings a few features to the Phone (1). First off, the Phone (1) will get a redesigned home and lock screen customization page. On that page, a new Atmosphere wallpaper effect will be available. The new option is a dynamic wallpaper that might drain your battery slightly but could be worth it.

Nothing OS 2.5 brings an additional shortcut option that’s genuinely exciting. Rather than being limited to a camera shortcut, double-pressing the power button can now be customized to other features.

New widgets will be available in the Android 14 beta for the Nothing Phone (1), as well. Those include a pedometer, media player, and screen time widget that will kindly show you how much time you’ve spent on your Phone (1).

Along with a selection of features, the new update brings camera stability, system stability, and a new glyph animation for when NFC is used.

Noting OS 2.5 changelog

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.

New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colours on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.

Introduced solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

Customisable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures .

. More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions. Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.

Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on-the-move.

Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle.

Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.

Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.

Optimised the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.

Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons.

Improved the stability of the camera.

Enhanced overall system stability for a more reliable and smooth experience.