Galaxy Watch 4 gets first security update since Wear OS 4

Security updates are rolling out for Galaxy Watch 4 users. This is the first update since Wear OS 4 with One UI Watch 5 rolled out to the watch that set the tone for Samsung’s newest models.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is considered to be one of Samsung’s best smartwatches to date. While the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 5 both brought several changes to the lineup, just how much the Watch 4 influenced each succeeding device can’t be ignored.

Even though the watch was released in late 2021, Samsung has backed it up with a promise of four major Wear OS updates. The recent shift to One UI Watch 5 makes the second big OS update for the wearable, and whatever comes in 2025 will be its last.

In the meantime, Samsung is keen on maintaining it at a security level. A recent security update is rolling out now to the Galaxy Watch 4 (R870XXU1HWL1). The update doesn’t break down each vulnerability like a security patch changelog for the company’s smartphones would. Instead, it simply states, “The stability has been improved.”

To check for the update, you can visit the Samsung Wearable app and find your watch. Go through the settings and look for Software Update. If the update is available for you, the app will begin downloading it immediately.

This is the first update, whether security or OS, that has come to the Watch 4 in a few months. The same security update recently came to the Watch 5 and brings much the same description. As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it doesn’t look as if Samsung is ready to release a security update. The most recent update for the Watch 4 Classic remains the switch to Wear OS 4.