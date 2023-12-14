Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro receive December security update

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are getting a quick end-of-year security update that’s beginning to roll out now.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro have made their name as contenders for the best Wear OS smartwatches available. Samsung did a good job and is deserving of praise for bringing the Tizen and Wear OS together into one unique operating system, set the tone for the later released Galaxy Watch 6.

The Watch 5 and 5 Pro haven’t seen an update since August, a year after the two smartwatches were launched. That update brought One UI 5 Watch into the mix, which puts a large emphasis on sleep cycle health, exercise tracking with a focus on heart health, and a subset of new watch faces.

Starting today, a security update is beginning to roll out to both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The patch simply states it brings “stability and reliability” fixes to the Watch 5 series. The patch for the Galaxy Watch 5 is labeled R910XXU1BWL1, while the 5 Pro carries a R920XXU1BWL1 model number.

The update isn’t meant to bring any new features, rather, it’s there to mitigate any critical or moderate vulnerabilities that have cropped up over the last couple of months. This is likely a culmination of the past 4 months or so worth of security vulnerabilities.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is eligible for 4 years of Android updates, including Wear OS and One UI Watch upgrades. The Watch 5 will also get 5 years of security patches like the one that’s rolling out now, though they don’t look to be as regular as they were before.