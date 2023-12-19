TikTok rolling out optimization for large screens including Android foldables and iPads

TikTok is taking steps to make the app experience better for those who want to watch their favorite clips on larger devices. This includes optimization in the TikTok app for Android foldables with larger displays and iPads.

Everyone knows that feeling when an app that is not optimized for big screens is opened on a tablet or a foldable. It can certainly sour the entire app experience. TikTok has certainly been guilty of this, along with many other apps. The entire app is shrunk to its general compatible size, built for a slab-style smartphone. That generally results in videos that are hard to see and a cramped UI.

TikTok announced that a new app upgrade will allow people to watch videos on larger screens – specifically, foldables and tablets. The company notes that the new look will showcase a clear, refined video feed on those larger devices. We’re not sure if this means these videos will be optimized for larger displays or if TikTok will be doing any upscaling in the background. In either case, you should be able to see HD videos on your iPad or foldable.

New navigation bars will be present to fit whatever screen you’re using, appearing on both the top and bottom of the display to allow for easy access to any other TikTok feature while watching a video on an iPad or other tablet. The update will also be orientation-agnostic, allowing users to watch in landscape and portrait mode. This also lends itself to certain device types. For instance, the Pixel Fold’s inner display can sometimes look better rotated 90 degrees. Other foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are set up pretty well in its standard orientation.

TikTok also noted that this update lays the groundwork for Topic Feeds. Those topics will be anything from gaming to sports – a welcome far cry from the traditional shuffle of TikTok videos in the app.

TikTok hasn’t mentioned a specific rollout date or procedure, which means the update should be going live for all users now or within the next couple of days.